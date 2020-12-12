standoff

Camden barricade ends after 4 hours, suspect in critical condition with self-inflicted gunshot wound

By
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A nearly four-hour standoff in Camden, New Jersey left one man critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Authorities received several calls around 9 p.m. Friday of what sounded like gunshots inside a home along the 1300 block of Chase Street.

Responding officers found a man with a gun at the front door.

They said he walked onto the front porch and shot himself in the chest.

The man then went back inside where he barricaded himself in the house with a woman, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender.

Both the suspect and woman, who was not shot, were taken to the hospital.

The male suspect remains in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)barricadeshootingstandoff
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
New info on standoff that ended in officer-involved shooting
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Delco man sets home on fire, douses himself in gasoline: Police
Philly standoff suspect attends hearing for attempted murder charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania now in effect: What you need to know
AccuWeather: A very mild weekend will turn sharply colder next week with several snow chances.
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Man accused of killing Philly woman's dog inside her apartment
2 dead, 1 critically injured in West Oak Lane house fire
Man dies after fire in Buena Vista Township, NJ
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Show More
3 injured in fiery Cherry Hill crash
Police chase in 2 states, shootout shuts down I-95
Pennsylvania business owners turn to community for support
Holiday light displays bring joy to community, residents amid pandemic
Make-A-Wish surprises 8-year-old in Camden, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News