Camden barricade ends after 4 hours, suspect in critical condition with self-inflicted gunshot wound

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A nearly four-hour standoff in Camden, New Jersey left one man critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.Authorities received several calls around 9 p.m. Friday of what sounded like gunshots inside a home along the 1300 block of Chase Street.Responding officers found a man with a gun at the front door.They said he walked onto the front porch and shot himself in the chest.The man then went back inside where he barricaded himself in the house with a woman, according to police.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender.Both the suspect and woman, who was not shot, were taken to the hospital.The male suspect remains in critical condition.