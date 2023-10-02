Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into 10 parked cars in Philadelphia

Caught on video: Tow truck crashes into several parked cars in Philadelphia

Police say they have not been able to make a positive identification of the suspect, but he is awaiting charges.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was arrested under suspicion of DUI on Saturday night after losing control of a tow truck and crashing into several parked cars in Philadelphia.

A ring camera caught the crash on video, showing the truck driver lose control and slam into at least 10 cars.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on East Clearfield Street near Mercer Street in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

The man, who was driving a Ford, was arrested after the collision under suspicion of DUI. He was also transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

He is in stable condition, officers say.

There were no other injuries involved in this incident.