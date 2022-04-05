shooting

4-year-old child dies after being shot near Chester, Pennsylvania gas station

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old child has died after being shot Tuesday morning in Chester, Delaware County, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Kerlin Street, near a gas station.

Officials said the 4-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital after being shot.

There was no word on if any arrests have been made.

Details surrounding the shooting were not made available.

