CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old child has died after being shot Tuesday morning in Chester, Delaware County, according to police.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Kerlin Street, near a gas station.
Officials said the 4-year-old victim was rushed to an area hospital after being shot.
There was no word on if any arrests have been made.
Details surrounding the shooting were not made available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
4-year-old child dies after being shot near Chester, Pennsylvania gas station
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News