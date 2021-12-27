Police investigate Christmas Day armed robbery at Chestnut Hill restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who robbed a popular Chestnut Hill restaurant on Christmas Day.
Investigators say a man walked into Yu Siang Garden on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
The robber reportedly flashed a weapon at an employee.
The suspect had the worker empty the register. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported, but the restaurant was closed for a while before reopening to customers.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
