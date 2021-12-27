Police investigate Christmas Day armed robbery at Chestnut Hill restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who robbed a popular Chestnut Hill restaurant on Christmas Day.Investigators say a man walked into Yu Siang Garden on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday.The robber reportedly flashed a weapon at an employee.The suspect had the worker empty the register. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.No injuries were reported, but the restaurant was closed for a while before reopening to customers.Police have not released a description of the suspect.