Car crashes into Cinnaminson home; driver injured

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a car slammed into a home in Cinnaminson, Burlington County on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cinnaminson Avenue.

Investigators say the driver crashed through the front living room of the home.

Two people inside the car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

There were no reports of anyone hurt inside the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
