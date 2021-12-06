City Avenue convenience stores, 1 in Montco & 1 in Philly, targeted by armed robbers

armed robbery

The first occurred around 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Armed robbers targeted two convenience stores along City Avenue in Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

Police say the suspects fled with cash.

Around a half-hour later, the Lukoil gas station at City and Belmont avenues in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section was robbed.

It is unclear what was stolen in that robbery.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

These crimes are in addition to the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in Olney which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspects pulled a gun on the clerk and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Two suspects were arrested in connection to that robbery after a brief foot chase with police.

Detectives have not said whether any or if all three of these robberies might be connected.

