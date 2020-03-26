Resources and things to do during self-isolation
While we are staying at home the foreseeable future, there are plenty of things to keep us all going. We have fun ways to pass the time, ways of bringing people together even when we're all apart, and things to keep moving forward.
Check out our resources and things to do during self-isolation.
At Home With Adam
Adam Joseph is staying at home like the rest of us, but he is sharing his tips on staying entertained, educated, well-fed and fit.
Companies hiring remote workers
With the coronavirus pandemic impacting jobs short and possibly long-term, working from home is one way to make ends meet.
Disney launches new free website for families in quarantine
Parents, rejoice: A new website to entertain your children is here!
The Walt Disney Company is launching DisneyMagicMoments.com, a home for some of the best Disney content, stories and resources — for free — for kids, families and fans to fill their time.
COVID-19 relief races
With local races sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers opted to make them virtual instead. With a small entry fee and a bit of effort, you can support charities involved in COVID-19 relief work.
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
When you're stuck at home alone or with the kids due to the spread of coronavirus and have nothing to do, don't despair! We have some ideas to pass the time.
Stopping the stress of working from home
Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic - and generally hunkering down amid stay-at-home orders - mixes multiple aspects of life. That can be a recipe for stress.
Museum Without Walls and recipes and workouts you can do at home
While you're stuck in the house, we have some great social distancing and takeout options as well as activities and recipes you can make at home.
Freebies for healthcare workers and first responders
With so many healthcare workers and first responders doing so much to protect us during the coronavirus pandemic, they deserve our thanks and a ton of appreciation right now. Here's what companies are doing for those of the front line in our area.
Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
Area restaurants and bars have been forced to eliminate eat-in dining but can keep business open by offering online ordering, curbside delivery services and door-to-door delivery options.
Great takeout options during self quarantine
We zipped around the city to round up four local spots where you can create your own family meal at home.
Restaurant-quality meals you can make in 6 minutes
Learn how to make quick and tasty meals that can be enjoyed all day long!
Great homeschooling resources for parents and students
Philadelphia-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus. That means millions of kids are now stuck at learning at home. We have learning resources for parents and students.
Stream local worship services online
The continued threat of the spread of the coronavirus has led local leaders to place a ban on large gatherings of people. Local houses of Worships have fallen victim to the shutdowns with services across the region postponed indefinitely.
Online workouts you can stream at home
Gyms are among the list of non-essential businesses closed during the social distancing cause, so many fitness centers have taken their classes virtual, many free for members. We listed a number of gyms offering online courses you can do from the comfort of your home.
Fitness tips
A little bit of strength, a little bit of cardio: Shoshana has the moves to keep you active and strong.
Learn something new!
Harvard University is offering free online classes such as: Intro to Computer Science, 18th-Century Opera: Handel & Mozart, Intro to Game Development, Christianity Through Its Scriptures, and Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic. View the course catalog.
