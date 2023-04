Lanes reopen on Route 38 in Mount Laurel, NJ after 2-car collision

The impact of the crash flipped one of the cars onto its roof.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Lanes have reopened after a serious crash shut down a portion of Route 38 in Mount Laurel, Burlington County on Thursday.

Two cars collided in the westbound lanes between the I-295 off-ramp and Marter Avenue just before noon.

The impact flipped one of the cars onto its roof.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision.