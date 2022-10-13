Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Someone destroyed dinosaur displays in Monmouth County, New Jersey that Action News profiled months ago

Robin Ruggiero, of Brick, made the dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park a couple years ago.

She made the sculptures out of sticks and branches and twine.

When Action News first profiled them, Ruggiero told us making those sculptures was her form of therapy.

"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," Ruggerio said in August, holding back tears. "The best thing is seeing how happy people are when they are out here."

There is no word on who destroyed the statues or why, but Ruggiero says she will rebuild them.

According to published reports, state park officials are not getting involved as it was an individual's project.