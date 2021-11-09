FYI Philly

Figo is Northern Liberties' cool new spot for pizza, Italian food

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northern Liberties is home to a new Instagram-chic Italian spot that is so cool, it's in its name.

Figo, or cool in Italian, is an elevated full-service restaurant and bar.

The 10,000-square-foot space is one of the largest in the area and is home to two eateries, Figo Ristorante and Figo Pizzeria.

The pizzeria serves up specialty pies and hoagies with its own entrance for takeout and delivery.

Figo Ristorante's cuisine is traditional Italian with a modern twist, from the classic Bucatini and Meatballs in their homemade marinara and meatballs to the Spicy Rigatoni, served in a blush pepper cream sauce.

The eatery also aims to make an experience for their guests, from the Porterhouse for two, featuring a 3-pound porterhouse, to the Figo Soda Tray, served with four shots of your choice, house syrups and a bottle of San Pellegrino.

For dessert, their Espresso Martini Flight is a big hit. The flight comes with three martinis, two shaken and one frozen. The dining room and pizzeria are now open every day.

Figo | Instagram | Facebook
1033 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-245-9625
