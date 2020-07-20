FYI Philly

Baology goes mobile with Taiwanese street food dinners, platters

By Timothy Walton
Located just blocks from City Hall, Baology has mostly relied on the Center City business district for its customer base.

Since many of the employees who work in that area are not coming into the city, Baology decided to bring the food to them.

The Taiwanese-inspired cuisine is now being packaged for suburban and city customers and delivered to their door.

You can get a week's worth of meals or party platters for small gatherings or special occasions.

The doors of the center city restaurant are closed but six employees remain working in the kitchen. Each meal comes with the same passion and attention to local ingredients that Baology has always considered important.

