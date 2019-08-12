Look inside Jose Garces' new spot Stella in New Hope

New Hope is home to a new 12-room boutique that overlooks the Delaware River and sits alongside the Bucks County Playhouse.It is named in honor of the ghost light tradition found in theaters for leaving a light on at night for the ghosts of the theater. The building was renovated from a broken-down inn and restaurant built in 1952.And once again it will be home to a restaurant with Iron Chef Jose Garces setting up shop with his latest venture, Stella. Jeannette Reyes shows us around the picturesque spot.50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 1893850 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938