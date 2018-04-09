New Restaurants by Neighborhood
Melissa Magee takes us to three new neighborhood restaurants around the city.
Acadia (Bella Vista) | Facebook
824 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Engimono (Fairmount) | Facebook
1811 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Cadence (Fishtown) | Instagram
161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
New Restaurants in Old Old City
Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is seeing an influx of new restaurants. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.
Vista Peru | Facebook
20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.398.5046
Royal Boucherie | Facebook
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.606.6313
Chez Ben Bistro | Facebook
400 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.931.4260
M Brown's Bar
401 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.931.4260
New Restaurants in the 'burbs
Delicious eats are popping up all over the suburbs. Karen Rogers rounds up a few restaurants in the radius drawing a lot of attention!
Imbibe Food & Drink
101 Ford St, Conshohocken, PA 19428
* Imbibe is set to open in April 2018.
Miss Winnie's | Facebook
211 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
Center Square Tavern
Woolwich Township, NJ 08085
Serving Brunch Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Social hour: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Everyday
- $1 off all drafts
- $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
- Half off appetizer from the kitchen
Late Night social hour 9 p.m. to close, Sunday - Thursday
- $1 off all drafts
- $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
- Half off appetizer from the kitchen choice
New Brewpubs
Two new brew pubs have hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first domestic brewery outside of Chicago, and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.
Goose Island | Facebook
1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181
Love City Brewery | Facebook
1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900
American Whiskey Convention
6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Friday, April 13: 5:30 VIP admission, 6:30 General Admission at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum
Philadelphia Magazine's Best Brunches Guide
Philly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots
Café La Maude
816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123
267-318-7869
The Dutch
1527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
215-755-5600
Malvern Buttery
233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355
610-296-2534
Lacroix
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103
Media Restaurant Week
Media Restaurant Week is April 8th to April 13th and there are over 20 restaurants participating. Melissa Magee explores the offerings.
Media Restaurant Week | Facebook
Azie | Facebook
217, W State St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-4750
Stephen's on State | Facebook
105 W State St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 891-8900
Lotus Farm to Table | Facebook
112 W State St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 565-5554
Ariano | Facebook
114 S Olive St, Media, PA 19063
(610) 892-6944
Indoor-Outdoor Food Truck Festival
The event is Friday, April 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight and benefits Philadabundance
Industrial Food Truck | Facebook
5200 Grey's Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Gift of Life Gala
There's a charity event coming up that is such a huge gala, they call it 'THE Party'! It's a fundraiser for organ donation awareness right here in the Delaware Valley. The event is held April 13 at 8 p.m. Sign up to be a donor at www.donors1.org.
THE Party | Buy event tickets
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gift of Life Donor Program | Donors Are Heroes | Facebook | Instagram
401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-557-8090
In the Kicthen with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.
Win a $100 Acme Gift card: Enter here | 30-min dinner recipes
Shelter Me
Providence Animal Center's Rescued on the Runway is coming up soon. The charity event combines puppies and fashion with Cecily Tynan hosting the festivities.
Providence Animal Center's Rescued on the Runway
Sat, April 14, 2018, 7-10 p.m.
Cabrini University's Grace Hall
610 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA
Providence Animal Center | Rescued on the runway
555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly