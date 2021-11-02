Free coffee for Wawa Rewards members every Tuesday for rest of 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Tuesday and that means free coffee if you are Wawa Rewards member.Customers who are members of Wawa's rewards program can get free coffee every Tuesday through the end of the year.Starting Nov. 2, the company is bringing back its "Free Coffee Tuesdays," which gives Rewards members one free, any size, hot or iced coffee.Breaking it down, that means free coffee on Nov 2., Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.Rewards members will receive a bonus reward in their account to redeem at any area store for those days.Wawa says coffee is its most popular product among loyalty members and it wanted to bring them a little joy this holiday season.