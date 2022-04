PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Car after car lined up Wednesday for a free gas giveaway in Philadelphia.The view from Chopper 6 showed the dozens of drivers waiting their turn at the Sunoco on East Roosevelt Boulevard near Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle.Due to the high price of gasoline, the 'Dare to Imagine Church' decided to hold this event, which began at noon.Church leaders planned to give people up to $30 of gas per car.It was being held first come, first serve.The church said the freebie will stop at 3 p.m. or when they've given out $2,000 worth of gas.