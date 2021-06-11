Things to do, where to eat this summer in Philadelphia

Dilworth Park glides into summer with new roller rink
Things are slowly rolling back to normal in Center City.
And with the warm weather here, it's time to take a spin around the rink.
The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is a new attraction at Dilworth Park, featuring family-friendly options for enjoying time outdoors safely.
Sessions are timed to control capacity, and masks are required.
Snacks are available at the Air Grille Cafe, and there is plenty of seating in the beer garden. The rink is open now through July 11th.
Dilworth Park
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-983-1291
Hours: Sun. - Thurs. 11am to 8:45pm & Fri. - Sat. 11am to 11:15pm
Enjoy happy hour on the Jersey Shore on these BYO tiki boats
Pau Hana in Ocean City, New Jersey, wants you to hit the water for a party ... on a tiki boat. And as a bonus, you can bring your own drinks and up to five friends.
Pau Hana is the first of its kind in Ocean City and there are six tours to try.
It's BYO so bring your favorite beverages and five of your best friends to see the sights along the Jersey Shore.
The tours are open for kids and adults and the boat holds 6 people. You can set up your own playlist for a chill laid laid-back ride or a dance party.
Get the dish on Philadelphia's Jewish deli scene
Although Jewish American History Month is behind us, we spent some time in May rounding up a few authentic Jewish delis around the area.
At Mrs. Marty's Deli in Broomall, owner Marty Godfrey's extensive menu features all the classics.
His parents, Bill and Hattie, operated a food business in Media decades ago, and when Marty took over to make it his own, he went full deli.
The current location has been open since 1987, and Marty still does everything from slicing the rye bread to greeting the customers.
The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill is run by manager Brandon Parish, and owned by his parents.
They pride themselves on oversized sandwiches and their famous pickle bar.
They are open every day with hours into the evening.
At Reading Terminal Market, owner Stephen Safern dedicated his booth, Herschel's East Side Deli, to his uncle Herschel, who was a chef at New York's famed Katz's Deli almost his whole adult life.
Sandwiches are hand-carved to order, and they use a staged-temperature process to cure their meats.
West Philly's "Flower Shop" makes debut at the Flower Show
Vibrant and unique flower arrangements with a twist can be found at "Flower Shop" in West Philly.
Owner Kristin Horst utilizes upcycled vintage vases and incorporates local flowers whenever she can.
She's bringing that touch to her first installment at the first outdoor Flower Show in our Pride-themed FYI special.
Catch her display at the last weekend of the Flower Show at FDR Park.
Create an outdoor oasis with Cambridge Pavers
Cambridge Pavers has been busy during the pandemic. ,
More than ever, people have been investing in their homes, hoping to create an oasis at home.
Cambridge Pavers are the experts in hardscaping and can create everything from firepits to outdoor kitchens.
Pavilions have become popular outdoor offices for many working from home.
The experts recommend working in stages to complete a project. Starting with a smaller space and then working your way up to full haven at home.
Wine Time! Taste the best of summer with these selections from Fine Wine and Good Spirits
Summer wines are on the menu with our friends from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.
They picked a variety of red and whites that will pair perfectly with your summer grilling.
Yardbird putting a sustainable spin on patio furniture
Yardbird has been creating high-end patio furniture for more than five years.
The company launched online but quickly found the need to have showrooms for people to try out the furniture.
Yardbird specializes in eco-friendly furniture using recycled aluminum and ocean plastic in the making of their pieces.
You can find everything from deep seating favorites like love seats, sofas sets and sectionals or try one of the fire tables to heat your space on cooler evenings.
Dining has become one of the top sellers with more people creating space at home during the pandemic.
The African American Museum reopens with free museum days for Juneteenth
The Museum has reopened its doors with a celebration of a pioneering artist who was often overlooked.
"Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design" details the life of the Philadelphia artist and innovator.
As an artist in the early 20th century, Jones made history.
She was the first African American to graduate what is now Moore College of the Arts, who eventually gave her an honorary doctorate.
Anna Russell Jones: The Art of Design" is on view through September 12th. Tickets are timed due to COVID.
Outdoor adventures on the Delaware River return at Independence Seaport Museum
You can take a Kayak excursion to explore highlights along the Delaware River or take a paddle boat for a fun family trip in the Penn's Landing basin.
Beer and movies at Ambler Yards in Montgomery County
Ambler Yards has become a popular community destination in the Montgomery County neighborhood.
One of the most popular tenants is the Ambler Beer Company which supplies brews for a monthly beer garden on the third Friday of every month.
And the Ambler Theater is bringing movies to the Yard on the 4th Thursday of the month. The next screening is Jaws on June 24th.
Parks on Tap at Trails End combines cocktails and views
The Trails End is Parks on Tap's newest location.
At the south end of the South to Christian section of the Schuylkill Trail on the East side of the river, you can take in breathtaking views of the city while enjoying a meal and some local beer in the comfort of the park-like setting.
Manyunk's pop-up garden returns for second year
PHS has reopened its Pop-up Garden in Manayunk for a second season.
The space is more than 20,000-square-feet with a full dinner menu.
You'll find cocktails made with ingredients grown on-site and local beers on tap. There is a garden devoted to growing produce supporting the PHS Harvest initiative to combat food insecurity in the area.
In 2020, the program donated over 44,000 pounds of produce in the community.
