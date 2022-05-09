Gas prices hit all-time highs across Philadelphia, tri-state area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gas prices across the tri-state hit another record high on Monday, just ahead of the busy summer driving season.
It's $4.64 a record gallon in Philadelphia, 14 cents above the statewide average.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are also at all-time highs.
It's $4.50 in Pennsylvania, $4.47 in New Jersey and $4.40 in Delaware.
Nationally drivers are paying $4.32 for a gallon of unleaded, that's $1.36 over what it was on this day a year ago.
The national average for diesel has hit an all-time high at $5.54.
Rising crude oil prices and concern about less Russian oil entering the global market are fueling the spike.
