WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
armed robbery

Surveillance video released Southwest Philly gas station armed robbery

Police say they took $1,600 in cash, the victim's phone and tobacco products before fleeing on foot.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, January 26, 2023 5:58PM
Surveillance video released in Philly gas station armed robbery
EMBED <>More Videos

The armed men forced their way behind the register and held the employee at gunpoint.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two thieves stole cash and left an employee shaken after storming into a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia

New surveillance video shows the two men inside United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The armed men forced their way behind the register and held the employee at gunpoint.

SEE ALSO: 3 suspects charged with murder in killing at Philadelphia gas station

Police say they took $1,600 in cash, the victim's phone and tobacco products before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW