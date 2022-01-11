Harriet Tubman sculpture to be unveiled at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will unveil a nine-foot sculpture of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman at City Hall on Tuesday."Harriet Tubman - The Journey to Freedom" by Wofford Sculpture Studio will be on display in Philadelphia through March.The traveling monument represents Tubman's efforts to free hundreds of enslaved people.The city has announced a number of celebration events in honor of the abolitionist.There will be a schedule of more than 30 programs planned in partnership with local cultural organizations celebrating the legacy of Harriet Tubman.Featured programs will include exhibits, screenings of the movie "Harriet," panel discussions, a birthday celebration, and more.City officials say these virtual and in-person programs will happen throughout Philadelphia.