Harriet Tubman sculpture to be unveiled at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will unveil a nine-foot sculpture of freedom fighter Harriet Tubman at City Hall on Tuesday.
"Harriet Tubman - The Journey to Freedom" by Wofford Sculpture Studio will be on display in Philadelphia through March.
The traveling monument represents Tubman's efforts to free hundreds of enslaved people.
The city has announced a number of celebration events in honor of the abolitionist.
There will be a schedule of more than 30 programs planned in partnership with local cultural organizations celebrating the legacy of Harriet Tubman.
Featured programs will include exhibits, screenings of the movie "Harriet," panel discussions, a birthday celebration, and more.
City officials say these virtual and in-person programs will happen throughout Philadelphia.
