54-year-old man killed in Wilmington, Delaware hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for clues in connection with a deadly Saturday morning hit-and-run.According to police, the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Market Street.Officers found the pedestrian, a 54-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The striking vehicle left the area, police said.Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Master Corporal Tavis Miller at 302-571-4416.The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department's traffic unit.