PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for homicide was taken into custody Thursday evening following a barricade at a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
According to police, the barricade was declared at 3:59 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. 7th Street. The man was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m.
Police said the man was known to be armed and dangerous.
Investigators said two people were inside the house with the man.
Homicide suspect in custody following barricade at Hunting Park home: Philadelphia police
The standoff incident ended without incident.
