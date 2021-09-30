barricade

Homicide suspect in custody following barricade at Hunting Park home: Philadelphia police

Investigators say two people are also inside the house with the man. The standoff incident ended without incident.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for homicide was taken into custody Thursday evening following a barricade at a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

According to police, the barricade was declared at 3:59 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. 7th Street. The man was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said the man was known to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said two people were inside the house with the man.

