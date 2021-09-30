Homicide suspect in custody following barricade at Hunting Park home: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for homicide was taken into custody Thursday evening following a barricade at a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.According to police, the barricade was declared at 3:59 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. 7th Street. The man was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m.Police said the man was known to be armed and dangerous.Investigators said two people were inside the house with the man.