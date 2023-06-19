Timelapse video shows progress to repair collapsed stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia

New timelapse video shows the progress that has been made to repair the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New timelapse video shows the progress that has been made to repair the collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Gov. Josh Shapiro said lanes will reopen within two weeks.

In just a matter of days, crews have been able to almost fill the gap in the highway back to road level. Once the work is complete, temporary lanes can be paved over top.

"We are getting it done here in Philly," Shapiro said at a Saturday briefing at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included President Joe Biden, members of Congress and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Biden said "there is no more important project" going on right now, as far as he was concerned. "We're with you. We're going to stay with you" until the work is "totally finished."

Shapiro, offering a timeline that would be welcome news to commuters and long-haul truckers alike, said with Biden at his side: "I can state with confidence that we will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks. We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here."

The stretch of the East Coast's main north-south highway collapsed early on June 11 after a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. State transportation officials said the driver was trying to navigate a curve and lost control.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who visited the area last week, promised that the federal government would provide the needed assistance to repair the destruction, although he warned that the wreckage will likely raise the cost of consumer goods in the short term because truckers must now travel longer routes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.