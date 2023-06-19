1 week after partial collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia, commuters hold out hope for temporary lanes

Within two weeks, six temporary lanes are expected to open on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, allowing traffic once again near Cottman Avenue.

Some people have faith in the two-week deadline, while others do not.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Within two weeks, six temporary lanes are expected to open on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, allowing traffic once again near Cottman Avenue.

It has been one full week since the highway partially collapsed after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire.

Crews have been working 24/7 since to repair the broken highway.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said William Jones from the Holmesburg neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Considering the partial collapse of I-95 was just last week, crews have made significant progress.

"I think they can do it, I'm just nervous about the temporary fix. Can it sustain all that weight?" questioned Gwen Barfield of Germantown.

Drone 6 captured the work being done on Sunday, which consisted of crews leveling off the temporary middle lanes.

"I'm optimistically a little skeptical. I hope it's two weeks, I wouldn't be surprised if it's more than two weeks, but I'm glad they're prioritizing fixing it," said Maeve Sears of Fairmount.

President Joe Biden was joined by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Saturday for an aerial tour of the partial collapse of I-95.

Shapiro credited the union trade workers for the significant progress.

Despite the efforts, commuters will have to continue making adjustments to their daily routes for a while longer.

"I don't want to get caught up in any jam-packed traffic. I take 76 as much as possible or take the back streets," explained Khalid Franklin of Camden, New Jersey.

Officials said crews will continue to work through the holiday weekend to get things reopened.