City Council President Darrell Clarke on crime, economy and the Sixers' proposed stadium relocation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke on a myriad of topics pertaining to the city's economy and safety.

Among the topics discussed include, Philadelphia's economic recovery after COVID, solutions to cease gun violence, and property tax relief efforts recently signed by the Mayor.

Also, on the docket is the Sixers' proposed stadium in Center City, plus an update on affordable housing solutions with the Council's 'Turn the Key' program.

Finally, Councilman Clarke offers his thoughts on the upcoming Mayoral elections!