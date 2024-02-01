Jose Quinones-Mendez was taken into custody Wednesday at Juniper and Race streets.

Man accused of stealing gun from scene of Philadelphia officer shooting captured by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have captured the man who allegedly stole a gun from a shooting crime scene that left an officer wounded and a suspect dead last week.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, is facing several charges, including theft, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence.

Quinones-Mendez was captured Wednesday night at Juniper and Race streets, authorities say.

Police were tipped off that he was potentially heading to the airport from Race Street, according to Action News sources.

He was also in a car with two other males when he was apprehended, sources say.

The shooting took place around 8:45 p.m. Friday near the 2800 block of North Mascher Street inside a local corner store, Jennifer Tavern.

Investigators say two officers were on routine patrol in the area while also keeping an eye out for a person wanted in a recent non-fatal shooting.

In a newly released video, one of the officers is seen walking into the store, asking if anyone has a gun, and checking waistbands.

WATCH: Full surveillance video of deadly Philadelphia police-involved shooting

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

Police release new surveillance video from Friday's deadly police-involved shooting that left an officer injured and one man dead.

The officer then gets to 28-year-old Alexander Spencer and signals to his partner that he is armed.

The two officers and Spencer are seen in a short scuffle on the ground before you hear a shot and see blood coming from the leg of an officer. Police believe Spencer fired that initial shot.

Seconds later, 33-year-old Ofc. Raheem Hall fires at Spencer, killing him, before radioing for backup.

A social media video circulating online is also part of the investigation.

In the video, Spencer can be seen on the ground with officers on top of him moments before two gunshots are heard. The wounded officer's partner can then be seen calling for help over the radio.

New video from the night of the shooting is being used in the investigation that left a man dead and an officer injured.

After the shooting, Quinones-Mendez was seen on video grabbing Spencer's gun and fleeing the scene.

The injured officer, who was crouching, suffered four wounds when he was shot by a single bullet, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

There is no word yet on the wounded officer's identity.

Action News has reached out to the police department to answer lingering questions on this case, such as what happened in the store before the shooting, whether the "stop and frisk" was justified, and if the officer's actions before the shooting followed protocol. We have not yet heard back.