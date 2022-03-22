deadly shooting

Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Nearby Elkins Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in the city's Kensington section, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers said the shooting happened at a gas station near the intersection of Front Street and Lehigh Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, chest and knee, police said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Nearby Elkins Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

Police said an arrest was made, but more details have not yet been released.

