Iconic Philadelphia deli reopens months after U-Haul crash closes it down

"I've eaten his food for almost 30 years now," said one loyal customer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A U-Haul crashed into a popular deli in West Philadelphia, forcing it to close back in November.

Months later, the community staple is back and open for business.

READ | U-Haul crashes into deli in West Philadelphia

"Six months has been a long time, but the community and the people help me. So I finally opened up," explained Scott Lee, the owner of Lee's Deli.

It took a lot of cleanups and hard work to reopen Lee's Deli at 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

The deli has been open since 1993, so after the collision, the community was hoping they wouldn't close up shop for good.

"It has been a fixture, he's been here for a long time. I've eaten his food for almost 30 years now. He's always been such a kind person," said Jim Lint of West Philadelphia.

According to police, a U-Haul smashed into Lee's Deli, hitting the main support beam of the store. It caused two apartments above the shop to evacuate, and the iconic deli to close up shop.

"It means so much to everyone, so many people are coming and going. On Facebook people are saying, 'Oh, Lee's is back again!' The neighborhood is excited he's back," said Lint.

Both old and new customers are happy to support small businesses in their community.

"That's a good motivation, all the community people give me encouragement to help me," said Lee.

Lee said if it weren't for the community, he wouldn't be here today.