shooting

Lyft driver shot while waiting for ride in Philadelphia's Fairmount section; suspects sought

The driver had 12 bullet holes in the side, passenger window and front windshield of his vehicle.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a Lyft driver came under fire Wednesday morning in the city's Fairmount section.

Police said the driver suffered a graze wound while waiting to pick up a ride at about 3:30 a.m. at 24th and Poplar streets.

According to investigators, the driver showed up to police headquarters with more than 12 bullet holes in the side, passenger window and front windshield of the vehicle.

Police said they are now looking for as many as four suspects traveling in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Investigators said the men pulled up alongside the rideshare driver and unloaded the bullets.

Detectives said a surveillance camera at a convenience store near the shooting scene may have captured images of the gunmen.

Additional information about the shooting was not yet available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingridesharephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Man dies after domestic-related shooting outside Montco Wendy's
Video shows suspect wanted in Philly bar shooting
DA expects new developments after 12-year-old fatally shot by police
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Raw and rainy with wet snow in some areas
Masks now optional in Philly public, archdiocesan schools
Experts predict gas prices will keep rising: 'It could get pretty bad'
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
2 Temple Law students travel to Poland to help refugees
Delaware wins CAA tourney, gets first NCAA berth since 2014
Show More
CB West choir director molested 2 former students, DA says
Bradley Cooper, David Sirota reminisce about Montco Little League team
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Officials: Crash leaves 1 person dead on Route 55 in Gloucester Co.
More TOP STORIES News