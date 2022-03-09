Lyft driver shot while waiting for ride in Philadelphia's Fairmount section; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a Lyft driver came under fire Wednesday morning in the city's Fairmount section.Police said the driver suffered a graze wound while waiting to pick up a ride at about 3:30 a.m. at 24th and Poplar streets.According to investigators, the driver showed up to police headquarters with more than 12 bullet holes in the side, passenger window and front windshield of the vehicle.Police said they are now looking for as many as four suspects traveling in a white Chevrolet Impala.Investigators said the men pulled up alongside the rideshare driver and unloaded the bullets.Detectives said a surveillance camera at a convenience store near the shooting scene may have captured images of the gunmen.Additional information about the shooting was not yet available.