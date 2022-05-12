body found

Woman found dead inside Maple Shade, NJ motel room

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the woman's death.
MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a motel room Wednesday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge in Maple Shade.

The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood to determine the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
