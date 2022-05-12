Parents, community leaders hold school safety rally at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of school leaders, students, and parents are calling for the City of Philadelphia to take action to fill empty jobs.The vacancies, they say, leave children vulnerable.Mastery Schools held a rally outside of City Hall Thursday morning.They want the city to fill more than 400 crossing guards and 500 police officer jobs.That also includes their concerns for the city to hire more 911 operators.Mastery School's Parent Action Team says they are needed to provide basic safety near schools at arrival and dismissal times.The city officials say Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and several city leaders met with Mastery School leaders last week and understand their urgent concerns.They add they are currently hiring more crossing guards and are working to recruit and train more police officers and dispatchers.