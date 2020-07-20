inside story

Activist Michael Coard on race relations and police reforms

By Niki Hawkins
Host Matt O'Donnell is joined by Activist and Attorney Michael Coard for a candid discussion on race relations, reparations for African Americans, re-educating people on racism and what police reforms are needed.


This self-proclaimed "Angriest Black Man" delivers a hopeful view of outcomes from the Black Lives Matter Movement.


