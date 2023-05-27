From Philadelphia to the Jersey shore, residents find fun ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend

In Philadelphia, Penn's Landing was packed with people reveling in the warm temperatures.

The weather for Memorial Day weekend has been exceptional, and people out in Ocean City were enjoying it on Saturday.

"It's a beautiful day, the wind is just about right. Now it's off the ocean, which means it's nice and smooth. It makes for an easy day of kite flying, I can sit down and relax for a bit," said beachgoer Ben Huggett from the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

In Wildwood, kites were soaring through the air as people decided to add some color to the sky.

And if that wasn't colorful enough, most celebrators dawned red, white, and blue hats.

"It's Memorial Day weekend, of course, we have to show the red, white, and blue to honor our fallen heroes and just remember what this weekend's all about. And it's the unofficial start of summer, so we're really excited. We love being down here," said Donna McGee from Magnolia, New Jersey.

In Ocean City, people enjoyed the day by mini golfing, hanging out on the beach, and playing games.

While the water wasn't warm enough for a dip, many enjoyed just being out in the sun.

In Yianni's Cafe, people took a break from the warm weather and sandy beach to enjoy a bite to eat.

"It's a great weekend, it's so busy so far. It's nice to see the families again from last year come back, I see this year people are more calm, more positive for the season. You know it's good to see all these people back again," said Yianni Siganos, the cafe's owner.

Overall, people are thrilled to kick off the summer season, and New Jersey wasn't the only place where people were enjoying the weather.

In Philadelphia, Penn's Landing was packed with people reveling in the warm temperatures.

"We went out to Dave and Buster's, then we ate there, then we came down here just to walk around and get a funnel cake," said Zakiyyah Belgrave from Upper Darby.

And while some people ate sweet treats, others decided to go a more savory route.

"We're out here cooking out, we got jerk chicken on the grill, mac and cheese, beef ribs," said Kamal Rhodes with BBQ Clubhouse in West Philadelphia.

The BBQ joint is just one of many places people will be gathering for a meal this weekend.

Across the city, one family is combining old holiday traditions with new celebrations.

"Her first birthday, my family came from all over," said Patience Dennis from the Overbrook neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The Dennis family isn't just celebrating Memorial Day, but also a carnival-themed first birthday.

They said they're just happy to be spending time together this weekend. The birthday girl, however, just wanted some rest.

"That's what happens when you turn one, you go to sleep," said Dennis.