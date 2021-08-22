Police investigate fatal shooting in Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified a homicide victim, who was shot and killed in Ewing Township, Mercer County.
Officers responded to the scene along Stout Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, they found 44-year-old Aula Boles, of Trenton, New Jersey, shot to death.
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is working with Ewing Police to find a motive.
No arrests have been made.
