Police investigate fatal shooting in Ewing Township

Police say a 44-year-old man was fatally shot in Ewing Township Saturday evening.
EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have identified a homicide victim, who was shot and killed in Ewing Township, Mercer County.

Officers responded to the scene along Stout Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.


Upon arrival, they found 44-year-old Aula Boles, of Trenton, New Jersey, shot to death.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is working with Ewing Police to find a motive.


No arrests have been made.
