Philadelphia commerce director resigns after reports of anti-Semitic comments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has accepted the resignation of Michael Rashid, the city's commerce director.Rashid stepped down Sunday after being accused of making anti-Semitic comments and after reporters started asking questions about the culture inside the Commerce Department.In a statement Sunday, Rashid said he spoke with leaders of the local Jewish community and apologized for his comments."Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce. My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region," Rashid said in a statement. "I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward to future engagement with the community going forward."Rashid's resignation is effective immediately."I've accepted Mr. Rashid's resignation today in light of his inappropriate comments. The work of the Commerce Department is far too crucial-and it's important that the Department stays focused on its mission of supporting Philadelphia's business community at this critical time as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic," Mayor Kenney said. "The City is committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive working environment where the values of respect and dignity are upheld."