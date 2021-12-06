community

Philadelphia commerce director resigns after reports of anti-Semitic comments

In a statement, Michael Rashid said he spoke with leaders of the local Jewish community and apologized for his comments.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has accepted the resignation of Michael Rashid, the city's commerce director.

Rashid stepped down Sunday after being accused of making anti-Semitic comments and after reporters started asking questions about the culture inside the Commerce Department.
.

In a statement Sunday, Rashid said he spoke with leaders of the local Jewish community and apologized for his comments.



"Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce. My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region," Rashid said in a statement. "I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward to future engagement with the community going forward."

Rashid's resignation is effective immediately.

"I've accepted Mr. Rashid's resignation today in light of his inappropriate comments. The work of the Commerce Department is far too crucial-and it's important that the Department stays focused on its mission of supporting Philadelphia's business community at this critical time as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic," Mayor Kenney said. "The City is committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive working environment where the values of respect and dignity are upheld."



MORE TOP STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiasocietyanti semitismcommunityjim kenney
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Bucks County sisters decorate lawns for a good cause
Chester-based company brings unique look, feel to the shoe game
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Montco firefighter dies due to complications from COVID
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News