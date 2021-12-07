Fire at Miller's Ale House in New Castle, Delaware fire was intentionally set: Fire Marshal

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says investigators have determined the Nov. 24 fire at Miller's Ale House on the 1300 block of Churchmans Road in Newark was a case of arson.
A criminal investigation is underway to find those responsible.
Authorities released an image from a surveillance camera of a suspect who was on the property before and during the fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving at the restaurant located in the Center Pointe Plaza.
The Christiana Fire Company arrived on the scene and found flames coming from the front of the building.
The restaurant was closed when the fire was discovered.
The fire damage was estimated at $50,000.
Anyone with information on the arson suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.
