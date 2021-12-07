arson investigation

Fire at Miller's Ale House in New Castle, Delaware fire was intentionally set: Fire Marshal

Authorities released an image from a surveillance camera of the suspect.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire damages Newark, Delaware restaurant; no injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say a restaurant fire in New Castle County, Delaware late last month was intentionally set.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says investigators have determined the Nov. 24 fire at Miller's Ale House on the 1300 block of Churchmans Road in Newark was a case of arson.

A criminal investigation is underway to find those responsible.

Authorities released an image from a surveillance camera of a suspect who was on the property before and during the fire.



The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the day before Thanksgiving at the restaurant located in the Center Pointe Plaza.

The Christiana Fire Company arrived on the scene and found flames coming from the front of the building.

The restaurant was closed when the fire was discovered.

The fire damage was estimated at $50,000.

Anyone with information on the arson suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyfirerestaurantarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Fox News Christmas tree fire: Outlet's decorations set ablaze in NYC
SEPTA police searching for suspect after subway fires
Man arrested, charged with igniting West Philly fires
Fire at Lehigh County elementary school was intentionally set: Police
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News