Philly double shooting injures mother, teenage son

Police say the 36-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son were each struck once in the foot by gunshots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a mother and her teenage son.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Mount Vernon Street in Mantua.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Sources tell Action News the shooting was the result of a fight involving the 19-year-old's girlfriend and other females.

No arrests have been made.

