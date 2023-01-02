Crowds in Philadelphia welcome the start of 2023 at the Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!

For some people, this was their first Mummers Parade in Person. For others, this is a tradition and they come year after year with family.

People told Action News they love that this is strictly a Philly celebration.

"It's like Mardi Gras but on New Year's Day in Philly, it's so great," cheered Katie Cathey.

Some, who aren't originally from here, began coming to watch the Mummers to get acclimated to Philadelphians.

"My family started bringing me here to be a part of Philadelphia. It just felt right," said Renaud.

Once all the celebrations come to end on Sunday, groups have about a week of downtime until they start planning for 2024!