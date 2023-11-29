WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Details announced for 2024 Mummers Parade

This year will be the 124th year for the one-of-a-kind Philadelphia tradition.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 1:47AM
Details announced for 2024 Mummers Parade
EMBED <>More Videos

Details announced for 2024 Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With 2023 nearly behind us, the Mummers are already looking ahead to next year.

On Tuesday, organizers announced details of the 2024 Mummers Parade.

Legendary Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker gave details of the parade route.

It will step off at City Hall at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day and continue south to Washington Avenue.

This year will be the 124th year for the one-of-a-kind Philly tradition.

SEE ALSO: Mummers Fancy Bridage returning to 6abc for New Year's Day

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW