Details announced for 2024 Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With 2023 nearly behind us, the Mummers are already looking ahead to next year.

On Tuesday, organizers announced details of the 2024 Mummers Parade.

Legendary Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker gave details of the parade route.

It will step off at City Hall at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day and continue south to Washington Avenue.

This year will be the 124th year for the one-of-a-kind Philly tradition.

