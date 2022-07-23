murder suicide

Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Cape May County, New Jersey

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered two bodies.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, New Jersey

Middle Township police officers responded Thursday to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well-being of the occupants.

When officers arrived, they discovered two bodies.

Officials said the crime does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a murder-suicide.

Investigators say more information will be released once the autopsies are completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countycrimenew jersey newsmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Police: Husband shoots wife, kills himself in Logan
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Vineland, NJ
TOP STORIES
Philly rec center pool to close for season after staffers assaulted
Man shot to death in broad daylight near Temple University
Police locate truck sought for fatal hit-and-run in Parkside
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Sesame Place issues new apology amid racism claims
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Heat This Weekend
Employees at a Philly Starbucks go on strike, refuse to open store
Show More
Heading out this weekend? Watch out for dehydration, doctors say
'We can see the light': Small businesses rebound after COVID
Stolen SEPTA dump truck crashes into side of Hunting Park building
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
More TOP STORIES News