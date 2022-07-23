Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide in Cape May County, New Jersey

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An apparent murder-suicide is being investigated in Cape May County, New JerseyMiddle Township police officers responded Thursday to a residence on West Atlantic Avenue to check the well-being of the occupants.When officers arrived, they discovered two bodies.Officials said the crime does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a murder-suicide.Investigators say more information will be released once the autopsies are completed.Anyone with information is asked to call Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.