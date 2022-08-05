3 injured after truck crashes into stalled car on New Jersey Turnpike

Police say the truck struck the stalled vehicle which sent it onto the victims.

State police say the three people were standing outside of the car when the crash happened.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A truck plowed into a stalled vehicle on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike leaving three people hurt.

It happened around midnight Friday near the James Cooper Travel Plaza in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Two of the victims were flown by helicopter from the scene to local hospitals. The third victim was driven to a nearby hospital.

All lanes on both sides of the Turnpike were shut down, but have since reopened.

The victims' conditions have not been released.

