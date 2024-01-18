A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several New Jersey counties

NJ snow: Garden State braces for winter storm; state of emergency remains in effect

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Communities in New Jersey are bracing for a second winter storm in one week.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Atalntic, Cumberland, Camden, Gloucester, Nothwestern and Southeastern Burlington, Salem and Ocean counties.

As a result, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices will be closed on Friday, and a State of Emergency that went into effect for recent storms will continue.

"Please drive slow and with caution," Murphy said.

Workers made sure plow trucks were in working order at the Cherry Hill NJDOT maintenance facility.

"We expect this to be a plowing event," said NJDOT Assistant Commissioner Chris Feinthel. "We haven't had one of these, especially in South Jersey in about two years so in some ways there's some excitement. The team is ready to go with that."

After the snow that fell on Tuesday, Feinthel says crews are in good shape.

"We almost got a trial run earlier this week. Equipment numbers are good everything's up and running. Everything's in great order. Our salt supply is over 80% state-wide," said Feinthel.

At Westmont ACE Hardware, Action News found people picking up supplies.

"I'm picking up paw-friendly ice melt for my little miniature dachshund Rosie," said Melissa Morrissey of Haddonfield.

"I'm here for some ice melt and a shovel," said Michelle Goldman of Princeton.

Owner Bill Getzinger says their supplies were wiped out earlier this week, but a delivery Thursday morning had them restocked.

"I hope it's plenty," said Getzinger. "People have been coming in. It's been steady. It's not like it was Tuesday when it was panic. But we should be in good supply through tomorrow's storm."

Rastelli Market Fresh in Marlton was bustling Thursday night. It's the first time in a few years people have hit the grocery store ahead of an impending snowstorm.

"It's usually the deli that gets heavy traffic because if they lose power that way they can make sandwiches," said Chris Mentzer, the director of operations at the market.

Travel restrictions

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 3 a.m., Friday, January 19, due to the storm.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-76 (entire length)

I-78 (entire length)

I-80 (entire length)

I-195 (entire length)

I-280 (entire length)

I-287 (entire length)

I-295 (entire length)

I-676 (entire length)

NJ Route 440 (both directions from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287)

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order), empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, motorcycles

This restriction does not apply to: The New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway.