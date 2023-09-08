Philadelphia residents voice frustrations over delayed construction project on roadway

"We're all just fed up, we want to be able to park on our street, on our block," one resident told Action News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- North Hollywood Street in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood is anything but glamorous.

Dirt, gravel, and debris line the block between Master and Jefferson streets for a water main project that has been ongoing since February.

"I don't understand how they can just leave us like this for such a long period of time," said resident Sara Brams-Miller.

Brams-Miller lives in the middle of the construction zone and says it's made an already challenging parking situation nearly impossible.

"We're all just fed up, we want to be able to park on our street, on our block. We want to be able to walk down the street. We want to not be tracking dirt in our homes all the time," she said.

The Philadelphia Water Department says a project like this should take three to four months to complete, but it's now been seven months.

"This is a complete restoration where we're putting in brand new water mains, brand new sewers, and it's in a 14-foot wide street, which means it's a dense and compacted area," said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Water Department.

Nello Construction is the company doing the work. Their vice president told Action News it was a challenge getting some materials.

The water department says they also had a setback.

"When we did open up the street we found that there were some gas lines that had to move in order for us to do that work. So that did slow down the project pace," said Rademaekers.

Neighbors will have to hold on a little longer but there is an end in sight.

Nello Construction says they anticipate the project being wrapped up in four to six weeks. The Water Department says they're hoping to get it done in three weeks.