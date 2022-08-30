Man killed, teen injured in shooting at North Philadelphia gas station

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old was taken to Temple in stable condition.

Raw video: Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot at a gas station in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station lot in the 2800 block of North Broad Street.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was shot one time in the right arm, police said.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.