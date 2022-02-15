shooting

North Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 injured, nearby school on lockdown

The William Dick School was placed on lockdown while police investigated the shooting nearby.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia critically injured a woman and caused a nearby school to be placed on lockdown.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 8:23 a.m. in the 2400 block of Diamond Street.

A 33-year-old woman was shot once in the neck, police said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police took a man into custody and a weapon was recovered.

The William Dick School was placed on lockdown due to the shooting nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

