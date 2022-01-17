Winter storm brings heavy rain, strong winds to Jersey Shore

Governor Phil Murphy warned residents that the storm could cause flooding and power outages.
The drive down the Atlantic City Expressway was rainy but fairly empty.
According to Meteorologist Brittany Boyer, some coastal areas may experience wind gusts up to 60 mph.
"It's pretty windy," said Jack Paynter of North Wildwood.
Action News caught up with some residents stocking up before the storm.
"Stocking up on water, making sure my dog has enough food, and staying warm," said Conner Heym of North Wildwood.
Closer to Philadelphia, the winter storm started as all snow before it changed over to rain.
There will be some leftover rain and snow showers Monday morning. Slippery travel is not expected as temperatures will be above freezing.