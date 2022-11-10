Reverse lunge & twist - Today's Tip

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a move to work your legs and abs.
WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:
Around the world wall crunches - Today's Tip
Working the upper body - Today's Tip
Floor leg lifts, bends - Today's Tip
Squeeze and open arms - Today's Tip
The perfect lunge - Today's Tip
Tap & press jumps - Today's Tip
Tricep extension, press, crunch - Today's Tip
Get ready to work your hamstrings - Today's Tip
Leg lift to hip lift - Today's Tip
Curtsy lift and press - Today's Tip
Ab work for beginners (and others) - Today's Tip
Learn the "Seal Jack!" - Today's Tip