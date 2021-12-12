robbery

Groom robbed outside wedding reception in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood

Police say the groom stepped outside to get some fresh air when he was robbed of his Rolex watch by two armed men.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed a groom during his wedding reception in the city's Old City neighborhood.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday outside National Mechanics Restaurant on South 3rd Street.

The suspects were able to get away after the theft.

The men were described as wearing all black and reportedly fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The groom was not injured in the incident.

Police are also investigating several armed robberies that have taken place in Center City in recent weeks, but investigators have not said if the Old City incident is connected.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police investigate string of armed robberies across Center City
Philadelphia police are investigating several armed robberies that have taken place in Center City.



The latest Center City theft happened Friday sometime after 6 p.m. near 22nd and Sansom streets. Police say three armed men, believed to be in their late 20s, stole money and jewelry from pedestrians on the block.

Officials confirm similar armed robberies had also occurred back in September.

Action News also obtained video of an incident that happened on Tuesday along the 1800 block of Cuthbert Street, in which two victims were robbed of their Rolex watches worth $37,000.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Related topics:
old city (philadelphia)robbery
