Oldestone in New Hope opens in place of famed Marsha Brown's

By Natalie Jason
Famed Marsha Brown's in New Hope reopening as Oldestone

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- All that's old is new again on the Main Street dining scene in New Hope.

Oldestone brings a much-anticipated return of the former Marsha Brown restaurant.

Co-owners Michael Sklar and Wilfer Naranjo are part of a multi-owner team bringing the space back to life.

The building was originally a church built in the 1800s, and a 30-foot mural has adorned the main interior wall since 2003.

The new owners have added dramatic, space-filling lights that can fade and change color depending on the occasion.

Marsha Brown decided not to reopen after a long closing forced by the pandemic. Passing the baton to Naranjo is bittersweet, as he started there as a food runner when Brown first opened her now-famous spot eighteen years ago.

Oldestone | Facebook | Instagram
15 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
215-862-7044
Report a correction or typo
