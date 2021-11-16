Oldestone in New Hope opens in place of famed Marsha Brown's

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- All that's old is new again on the Main Street dining scene in New Hope.
Oldestone brings a much-anticipated return of the former Marsha Brown restaurant.
Co-owners Michael Sklar and Wilfer Naranjo are part of a multi-owner team bringing the space back to life.
The building was originally a church built in the 1800s, and a 30-foot mural has adorned the main interior wall since 2003.
The new owners have added dramatic, space-filling lights that can fade and change color depending on the occasion.
Marsha Brown decided not to reopen after a long closing forced by the pandemic. Passing the baton to Naranjo is bittersweet, as he started there as a food runner when Brown first opened her now-famous spot eighteen years ago.
