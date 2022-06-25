car crash

1 dead after wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike near Allentown service plaza

Investigators say a vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes hit another vehicle head-on.
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State police are investigating a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Allentown Service Plaza.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

A passenger in the vehicle going the wrong way was killed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The southbound side was closed at the Lehigh Valley exit until about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

