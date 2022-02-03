PennDOT to refund some drivers given speeding tickets on Route 1 in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Bucks County (WPVI) -- If you received a speeding ticket while driving along a stretch of Route 1 in Bucks County, you might be getting some money back.
PennDOT is providing refunds to drivers who were fined for speeding in a work zone just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The agency says it mistakenly calibrated the cameras at the wrong speed limit and signs were never posted.
State Representatives Frank Farry and K.C. Tomlinson say their offices began receiving complaints from drivers who had received warnings and tickets on that portion of Route 1 at the end of last year.
The two worked with PennDOT to investigate the claims.
In a statement, the state representatives say PennDOT will send recission letters to every motorist who received warnings and tickets, along with reimbursement for those who paid fines.
Farry and Tomlinson say "they appreciate PennDOT's effort to examine and solve this issue in an appropriate and timely manner."
